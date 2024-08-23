Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hold bilateral talks

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a bilateral meeting with the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Pentagon, Washington DC.

The Ministry of Defence said, “They held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral defence cooperation, industrial collaboration, regional security and other international issues.”

Rajnath Singh highlighted the various co-development and co-production opportunities in India in the areas identified in the India-US Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, which was adopted last year.

Both Ministers expressed happiness after the Security of Supplies Arrangement (SOSA) between India and the US.

The SOSA signed yesterday in Washington DC encourages the defence industrial ecosystems of both countries to work together, and enhances the supply chain resilience.