No ‘satisfactory replies’ to sharp questions from Waqf bill JPC members

Another BJP ally, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), said that the Muslim community’s concerns should be addressed and pitched for more consultations. Speaking to this paper, some of the MPs said that the ministry failed to give ‘satisfactory replies’ to the queries raised in the meeting.

Though not part of the INDIA bloc, YSR Congress’ V Vijaysai Reddy also raised objections to several clauses of the bill, according to sources.

Several opposition members questioned the proposed amendments such as empowering district collectors in deciding on the ownership of a disputed land, and to induct non-Muslim members on Waqf boards.

Committee Chairperson Jagdambika Pal described the meeting, which went on for over six hours with a lunch break, as ‘fruitful’. He asserted that voices of different stakeholders would be heard. “We will discuss all 44 amendments and bring a comprehensive bill by the next session,” he said.

He said the committee would call various Muslim bodies representing different sects to hear their views.

AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack terming it as ‘unconstitutional’, said sources.