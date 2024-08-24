Assam gang-rape: Prime accused dies in attempt to escape police custody

GUWAHATI: The prime accused in the alleged gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in Dhing, Assam, has died after falling into a pond while attempting to escape from police custody, authorities said.

Tafiqul Islam, also known as Tafazzul Islam, was taken by police to the crime scene in the early hours of Saturday.

Swapnanil Deka, Superintendent of Police for Nagaon district, stated that during the investigation at the scene, Islam attempted to flee and jumped into a nearby pond. The area was dark, and police, assisted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), retrieved his body after a search operation.

“After interrogation, the accused was taken to the scene of the crime. But he attempted to flee and fell into a pond which was full of water. The area was cordoned off and the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) was informed. The SDRF retrieved the body after a search,” the SP said.

“A constable holding the rope tied to the accused’s handcuff sustained injuries in his hand. We will investigate the incident,” the SP further said.

The senior police official said that operations are underway to nab the other two accused persons.