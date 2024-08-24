Assam gang-rape: Prime accused dies in attempt to escape police custody

GUWAHATI: The prime accused in the alleged gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in Dhing, Assam, has died after falling into a pond while attempting to escape from police custody, authorities said.
Tafiqul Islam, also known as Tafazzul Islam, was taken by police to the crime scene in the early hours of Saturday.
Swapnanil Deka, Superintendent of Police for Nagaon district, stated that during the investigation at the scene, Islam attempted to flee and jumped into a nearby pond. The area was dark, and police, assisted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), retrieved his body after a search operation.
“After interrogation, the accused was taken to the scene of the crime. But he attempted to flee and fell into a pond which was full of water. The area was cordoned off and the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) was informed. The SDRF retrieved the body after a search,” the SP said.
“A constable holding the rope tied to the accused’s handcuff sustained injuries in his hand. We will investigate the incident,” the SP further said.
The senior police official said that operations are underway to nab the other two accused persons.
The alleged gang-rape of the minor girl reportedly occurred on August 22 while the victim was returning home from tuition. After the assault, the girl was found unconscious by locals, who took her to a local health centre before she was transferred to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital.
The incident has led to widespread protests in Dhing, with locals and various organizations demanding strict action against the accused. Assam Director General of Police GP Singh visited the site and met the victim’s family. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for prompt and aggressive action in response to such crimes, noting the need to ensure public confidence in the government’s response.
Addressing the media, Sarma said, "I would like to say just one thing. When there is any atrocity against women, we need to take prompt action. But the public should see that the government is taking strict action. When people feel that the government is showing laxity, they get angry. When such incidents take place, the government should take very aggressive action. The government in Bengal didn't do it, so people got angry."
He further stated that after the Lok Sabha elections this year, "we are seeing a specific community of people indulging in criminal activities."
"The perpetrators of the incident at Dhing, involving a Hindu minor, will be punished," he added.
(With inputs from ANI)