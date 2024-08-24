JK polls: Restoration of Article 370, India-Pak regional corporation among guarantees in PDP manifesto

SRINAGAR: The PDP on Saturday released its manifesto for the Assembly elections, promising to pursue the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir to its "original status", and advocate for confidence-building measures (CBMs) and regional cooperation between India and Pakistan.

The manifesto was released during a function at the party headquarters here by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti along with senior leaders of the party.

"The PDP is resolute in its pursuit of restoring the constitutional guarantees that were unjustly scrapped, and is committed to restoring Jammu & Kashmir to its original status, ensuring that the voices of its people are heard and their rights are safeguarded," it said.

The manifesto said the "unconstitutional and illegal revocation" of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019 has "further complicated the Kashmir issue, deepening the alienation felt by the people of the region".

It said the PDP firmly believes that meaningful engagement is the only way forward.