Sri Lankan navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen for crossing international maritime boundary line

According to Sri Lankan Navy, it has seized a total of 45 Indian trawlers and 333 Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters in 2024.

The fisherfolk panchayat representatives from Akkaraipettai met Nagapattinam District Collector P Akash and officials from Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department on Saturday and demanded the intervention of the Union and state governments to release the fishers and their seized boat.

The officials said that they have reported the incident to the head office of the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department in Chennai.

Meanwhile, leaders like Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss and Communist Party of India's Tamil Nadu state secretary R Mutharasan have condemned the arrest of the Indian fishers and urged the governments to intervene in this matter.