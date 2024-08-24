US approves 'possible' sale of anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys to India amid Rajnath visit

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a four-day official visit to the US, met the National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and industry people with the aim of "capability building & industrial partnership" in defence manufacturing. During the visit, the US Secretary of State approved a "possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys and related equipment", which would add to the combat capabilities of the Indian Navy.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Saturday said, "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House in Washington DC on August 23, 2024."
"They deliberated on the evolving geopolitical situation and certain key regional security issues. They also discussed the ongoing defence industrial collaboration projects between India and US, and potential areas where the industries of the two countries could work together," it added.
Further, Rajnath interacted with the senior leadership of US defence companies in Washington DC on August 23 in an industry round-table organised by the US India Strategic Partnership Forum. Rajnath "outlined the various emerging co-development and co-production opportunities in the defence sector in India," said the MoD.
The round-table was attended by a large number of US defence and technology companies.
Rajnath emphasised that India welcomes US investment and technology collaboration, and is ready with a skilled human resource base, robust pro-FDI and pro-business ecosystem, and large domestic market. India looks forward to closely working with the US across the domains of defence for capability building and for an abiding technology & industrial partnership which can address emerging challenges, he added. Later, the minister briefly met a delegation from the US India Business Council.
The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in its statement said, "The Secretary of State has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys and related equipment for an estimated cost of $52.8 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today."
In addition, the Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA) and a Memorandum of Agreement regarding the Assignment of Liaison Officers was also signed.
Under the SOSA, a bilateral and non-binding agreement, the two countries have committed to providing reciprocal priority support for goods and services that promote national defence. This arrangement is designed to facilitate the acquisition of necessary industrial resources and resolve unanticipated supply chain disruptions to meet national security needs.
The Indian Navy commissioned its first six multi-role MH-60 R helicopters in March this year as part of the IN Air Squadron 334 "Seahawks". A total of 24 MH-60R contracted in February 2020 at the cost of Rs 15,000 crore ($2.13 billion) are planned to be inducted by next year. The helicopter is designed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), search and rescue (SAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) and vertical replenishment (VERTREP).
The DSCA said that India has requested to buy AN/SSQ-53G High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys; AN/SSQ-62F HAASW sonobuoys; AN/SSQ-36 sonobuoys; technical and publications and data documentation; US government and contractor engineering and technical support; and other related elements of logistics and program services and support. The estimated total cost is $52.8 million.
"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the United States-India strategic relationship and improving the security of a major defense partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions," said the DSCA.
The proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing its capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations from its MH-60R helicopters. India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.
As per the DSCA, the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.