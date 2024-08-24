US approves 'possible' sale of anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys to India amid Rajnath visit

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a four-day official visit to the US, met the National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and industry people with the aim of "capability building & industrial partnership" in defence manufacturing. During the visit, the US Secretary of State approved a "possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys and related equipment", which would add to the combat capabilities of the Indian Navy.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Saturday said, "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House in Washington DC on August 23, 2024."

"They deliberated on the evolving geopolitical situation and certain key regional security issues. They also discussed the ongoing defence industrial collaboration projects between India and US, and potential areas where the industries of the two countries could work together," it added.

Further, Rajnath interacted with the senior leadership of US defence companies in Washington DC on August 23 in an industry round-table organised by the US India Strategic Partnership Forum. Rajnath "outlined the various emerging co-development and co-production opportunities in the defence sector in India," said the MoD.

The round-table was attended by a large number of US defence and technology companies.

Rajnath emphasised that India welcomes US investment and technology collaboration, and is ready with a skilled human resource base, robust pro-FDI and pro-business ecosystem, and large domestic market. India looks forward to closely working with the US across the domains of defence for capability building and for an abiding technology & industrial partnership which can address emerging challenges, he added. Later, the minister briefly met a delegation from the US India Business Council.

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in its statement said, "The Secretary of State has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys and related equipment for an estimated cost of $52.8 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today."