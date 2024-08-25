Assam Congress asks state government to submit data on crimes against women since 2016

GUWAHATI: The Congress in Assam on Saturday demanded a white paper from the state’s BJP-led government on crimes against women since 2016, the year the saffron party rose to power.

The demand was made a day after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated there were 23 incidents of rapes and crimes against women in the state since the last Lok Sabha elections.

“It is a matter of deep concern that the chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio, confessed that women in Assam are not safe. He listed the cases which occurred in the last two months…Is it not a confession that there is law and order failure with regard to women’s safety in Assam?” Pradesh Congress vice president Bobbeeta Sharma said.

Citing official figures, she said numerous women were subjected to rape, murder and molestation in various districts in the past eight-nine years under the BJP.

“It is also a matter of indignation that in many cases even when arrests were made, the culprits managed to go scot-free,” she said.