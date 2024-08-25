Kolkata Ganesh puja committees to shun fanfare amid protests against doctor's rape-murder

KOLKATA: As protests against the brutal rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital continue in Kolkata and other places across the state, Ganesh Puja committees have decided to shun all pomp during the celebration this year.

One such organiser said the theme of its pandal will be the battle against rape.

The 15-year-old Shree Shree Ganesh Chaturthi Mahotsab at B B Block in the satellite township of Salt Lake has cancelled all the decorative lights from Chandernagore, a Bengal town known for innovative patterns of illumination.

This puja is the oldest and biggest crowd-puller in the satellite township of Salt Lake, which is situated on the northeastern fringes of Kolkata.

There will be minimum lighting along the path of the pandal and red will be the predominant colour of lighting in the interiors, puja committee President Anindya Chatterjee told PTI.

Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 7 this year.

The pandal, near the PNB island, will entirely be covered by cutouts bearing the message 'Dharsan Rukhe Din' (resist rapes).

The cutouts will also say in smaller letters: "If we don't wipe out the menace now, one of our dearest ones could be the next victim."

"The messages against every single incident of rape in the world, including the rape of children and men, will be put up like newspaper headlines in big and small fonts inside the entire pandal as well as on the outside walls," Chatterjee said.