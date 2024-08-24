Kolkata rape-murder: Healthcare services disrupted in Bengal as junior doctors continue ceasework

KOLKATA: Healthcare services were affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal on Saturday as junior doctors continued their ceasework for the 16th consecutive day to protest the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Senior doctors were attending to patients at the emergency services at government hospitals. "Our protest will continue till justice is served to our sister. There cannot be any alternative to that," an agitating doctor at the KMCH told PTI.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reiterated its appeal to the doctors protesting over the rape and killing of the medic to resume work and directed that no coercive action would be taken against them. The court said judges and doctors cannot strike since they deal with matters involving life and liberty.