Bengal panel calls for action over threat to Abhishek Banerjee’s minor daughter at RG Kar protest

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) took suo motu cognisance of a viral video on social media in which a man was seen purportedly announcing a Rs 10 crore reward for "raping" the minor daughter of a top TMC leader, and urged the police to take immediate action.

WBCPCR claimed that one person in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder protest rally was seen uttering the rape threat and following it up with a declaration of ₹10 crore reward on completing the job. The man seen in the video, which could not be independently verified by PTI, was a resident of Malancha in Minakhan block of North 24 Parganas district.

"While the entire state is mourning the sad demise of the doctor at RG Kar Hosptial, calling for another rape to settle scores is clearly violative of the law and could send out a dangerous message to society if punitive measures are not taken. This can put not just the minor girl in question but all minor girls at risk," it said.

"The commission requests the police to arrest the culprits and give adequate protection to the minor in question," it added.

WBCPCR chairperson Tulika Das also wrote to the SP of Basirhat police district, requesting to intervene immediately.

"You are requested to furnish an action taken report of this case along with copies of FIR and other relevant documents, to the Commission within 2 days of the receipt of this letter so as to enable the Commission to take further step/s in the instant case," she said.

Das also asked the police to examine and review the safeguards for the protection of child rights, alongside inquiring into violations of child rights and recommending initiation of proceedings.

Criticising the video, TMC MP Derek O'Brien posted on X, "Fight us politically with your filthy tricks. You have done it before. But today you have crossed the line. Stop threatening kids. No words enough to condemn the gutter level threats to our National General Secretary's daughter.STOP THIS NOW."