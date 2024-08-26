Grave insult to farmers of country: Rahul slams BJP over Kangana's remarks

NEW DELHI: The Congress on slammed the BJP over Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks on the farmers agitation, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying the "shameful anti-farmer" comments are a "grave insult" to the farmers of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab as well as the entire country.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also lashed out at the BJP over the actor-politician's remarks and said this "shameful and highly reprehensible anti-farmer ideology is the DNA of the Modi government".

The Congress said if the ruling party disagrees with Ranaut's comments then it should expel her from the party.

The opposition party's reaction came after the Mandi MP had posted a clip of her interview with Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar in which she suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India but for the country's strong leadership.

She then alleged that bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

She alleged the involvement of China and the US in the "conspiracy".