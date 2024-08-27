Congress leader accused of leading mob attack on police station in MP's Chhatarpur arrested

BHOPAL: A Congress leader, who is accused of leading a mob that attacked a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on August 21, was arrested on Tuesday.

Haji Shahzad Ali, the former Chhatarpur district Congress vice-president, was arrested from near the Chhatarpur traffic police station on Tuesday.

According to informed sources privy to the ongoing investigations in the case, Ali was planning to surrender before a local court, but before he could execute his plan, the police, acting on specific inputs, arrested him.

Unable to track him since the incident, the Chhatarpur district police had declared a bounty of Rs 10,000 on his arrest and also issued a lookout notice for him recently.

On August 22, the local administration and police had also demolished Ali’s palatial house and bulldozed high-end vehicles parked in the same premises. As per the Chhatarpur district administration, the house was illegally constructed and repetitive notices and a speaking order had been issued against it by the local municipality in the past.