Kolkata medic rape-murder case: Police lathi-charge to stop 'Nabanna Abhijan' protestors, BJP calls for strike

Protesters clashed with the police in Howrah and Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally to protest the rape and murder of a young woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The protestors marched towards the West Bengal secretariat, seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of the junior doctor at the state-run hospital. They also pelted stones and bricks at the police officials on the spot and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.

Fifteen personnel from the Kolkata Police and 14 from the state police force were injured in the clashes, according to PTI. Over 200 individuals were arrested across the state, the report added.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that over 160 protestors, including 17 women, suffered injuries in the police action.

Condemning the police action on protestors, president of BJP's Bengal unit Sukanta Majumdar called a 12-hour Bangla bandh on Wednesday.

State's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari urged Governor CV Ananda Bose to "impose President's Rule" in the state.

The West Bengal government has urged people to disregard the BJP's general strike from 6 am to 6 pm.

“We will not permit any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate, and all measures will be taken to ensure normalcy,” said Alapan Bandopadhyay, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Shortly thereafter, the state issued a notification mandating that all government offices remain open and all employees, except those facing emergencies or on leave, report for duty on August 28 or face disciplinary action for unauthorized absences.

Bengal police officials referenced multiple high court rulings that declared political bandhs “illegal.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh asserted, “There will be no bandh in Bengal tomorrow.” He accused the BJP of using the general strike to further a political agenda and create unrest in the state.

ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar confirmed that 25 people were arrested across the state on Monday night as a preventive measure before the secretariat rally, according to PTI.

“We have credible evidence that these individuals were planning to use firearms and bombs at the rally. The situation could have escalated significantly if these preventive arrests had not been made,” Sarkar said.

PTI also reported that, according to Kolkata Police sources, 126 members and supporters of Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj were arrested on Tuesday, including 33 women.