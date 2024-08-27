Kolkata medic rape-murder case: Police lathi-charge to stop 'Nabanna Abhijan' protestors, BJP calls for strike

Protesters clashed with the police in Howrah and Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally to protest the rape and murder of a young woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The protestors marched towards the West Bengal secretariat, seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of the junior doctor at the state-run hospital. They also pelted stones and bricks at the police officials on the spot and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.
Fifteen personnel from the Kolkata Police and 14 from the state police force were injured in the clashes, according to PTI. Over 200 individuals were arrested across the state, the report added.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that over 160 protestors, including 17 women, suffered injuries in the police action.
Condemning the police action on protestors, president of BJP's Bengal unit Sukanta Majumdar called a 12-hour Bangla bandh on Wednesday.
State's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari urged Governor CV Ananda Bose to "impose President's Rule" in the state.
The West Bengal government has urged people to disregard the BJP's general strike from 6 am to 6 pm.
“We will not permit any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate, and all measures will be taken to ensure normalcy,” said Alapan Bandopadhyay, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Shortly thereafter, the state issued a notification mandating that all government offices remain open and all employees, except those facing emergencies or on leave, report for duty on August 28 or face disciplinary action for unauthorized absences.
Bengal police officials referenced multiple high court rulings that declared political bandhs “illegal.”
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh asserted, “There will be no bandh in Bengal tomorrow.” He accused the BJP of using the general strike to further a political agenda and create unrest in the state.
ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar confirmed that 25 people were arrested across the state on Monday night as a preventive measure before the secretariat rally, according to PTI.
“We have credible evidence that these individuals were planning to use firearms and bombs at the rally. The situation could have escalated significantly if these preventive arrests had not been made,” Sarkar said.
PTI also reported that, according to Kolkata Police sources, 126 members and supporters of Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj were arrested on Tuesday, including 33 women.
Both the police and government officials asserted that the security forces “exercised extreme restraint and did not succumb to the provocations from the agitators.”
“The police took only necessary actions in response to the aggression displayed by the protesters,” ADG (Law and Order) Manoj Verma told reporters at Nabanna.
A woman protester questioned, “Why are we being beaten by the police? We did not break any laws. We are holding a peaceful rally to demand justice for the deceased doctor. The Chief Minister should take responsibility and resign.”
Later in the day, police again used teargas and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse BJP leaders and supporters when they marched towards Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar demanding the release of students arrested during the Nabanna Abhijan rally. The police action began after BJP supporters attempted to breach police barricades to enter Lalbazar. Several party leaders, including state president Sukanta Majumdar, fell ill during the commotion and scuffle and were removed from the spot by the police. The state BJP made a helpline number available for those requiring medical and legal assistance in the aftermath of Tuesday's police action on protestors.
Intense clashes erupted between the police and protesters at multiple locations in Kolkata, including Hastings, Mahatma Gandhi Road, and the Strand Road entry point to Howrah Bridge, as well as on Foreshore Road, Howrah Maidan, Kona Expressway, and at the Santragachhi station complex in Howrah.
Agitators vandalised several police vehicles and set fire to a police two-wheeler near the Babughat riverfront. Some protesters managed to breach police barricades and came within a stone's throw of Nabanna, where they confronted armed police while chanting slogans for justice, said PTI.
The police reportedly used force to disperse the crowd. Senior Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya claimed, “The police thwarted their attempt to retrieve a body. This is why the BJP has called for a strike to disrupt Bengal’s thriving economy ahead of the Durga Puja festival.”
(With inputs from PTI)