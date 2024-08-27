Massive police arrangement to stop 'Chhatra Samaj'-sponsored Nabanna rally

Police have set up aluminium guard walls reinforced by wooden barricades in at least five locations in Kolkata's approach ways to the Howrah Bridge, including at the foot of the bridge at the Kolkata end to stop the rally from proceeding any further, officials said.

In Howrah, barricades reinforced with iron and steel bolted to the ground have been set up at four places on Kona Expressway and other approach roads to the secretariat, they added.

A massive deployment of armed police, RAF and special combat forces have been made on both sides of the Hooghly River to control possible violence.

Drone surveillance, tear gas shells and some five water cannons have also been deployed as security measures.

An unprecedented usage of cargo ship containers and 10-feet high iron guard walls to block roads were also seen in places like the AJC Bose Road and Vidyasagar Setu approach roads, converting the city and its outskirts into a virtual fortress.