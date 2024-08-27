Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj to hold 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally Tuesday

KOLKATA: Student organisation 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and the 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' are set to hold their 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally on Tuesday, despite the administration's declaration of the event as illegal.

The rally to the state secretariat is focused on demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the arrest of those implicated in the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at Kar Hospital.

Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj is an unregistered student group, while Sangrami Joutha Mancha represents state government employees who are advocating for their Dearness Allowance (DA) to be aligned with that of Central government employees.