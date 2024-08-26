CBI conducts second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar principal, others

KOLKATA: The CBI on Monday started a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh and five others as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.

According to an officer, over the last 10 days, Ghosh provided inconsistent answers during questioning, prompting officers to conduct another round of polygraph tests.

The CBI initially conducted the lie-detection tests on Ghosh and five others on Saturday, followed by a test on the arrested accused Sanjay Roy at the Presidency Correctional Home on Sunday.

Additionally, Ghosh and former medical superintendent and vice-principal Sanjay Vashisth are also being investigated for alleged financial irregularities within the institute.