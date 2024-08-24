Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI files financial irregularities case against Dr Sandip Ghosh

KOLKATA: CBI after taking over the probe of the rape-murder case in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) had re-registered a case against Dr Sandip Ghosh former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital against financial irregularities.
Ghosh resigned as the principal of the RG Kar Medical College two days after the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor’s body was found inside a seminar hall on August 9. However, the state government had appointed him immediately as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, by the state government which received protests from students and tough questions by the Calcutta High Court.
The Culcutta High Court had directed the CBI to submit a progress report on the investigation within three weeks. It has scheduled a follow-up hearing on September 17 to review the report.
Meanwhile, CBI starts a polygraph test of Ghosh and four other doctors who are accused of rape and murder of a 31-year-old post graduate student. The four other doctors joined dinner with the victim on August 8 night. CBI also conducted a polygraph test of Sanjoy Roy and another friend of Roy.
However, CBI's note to the trial court seeking judicial custody of police volunteer Sanjoy Roy makes no mention of “gangrape” or “possible involvement of more than one person” in the August 9 crime.
The trial court remanded Kolkata traffic police volunteer Sanjoy Roy for 14 days of judicial custody. The central agency which took over the investigation from Kolkata Police on August 13 has already filed a status report , and they will file an updated status report on September 5.
The accused was brought to the Sealdah court amidst tight security. Around 80 police officers guarded him and people thronged outside the court waiting to hear the Court’s version.
Kabita Sarkar, state counsel of West Bengal Legal Aid Authorities standing counsel is representing the case of Sanjoy Roy in Sealdah Court.
BJP will gherao Kolkata state secretariat on August 27
Meanwhile, BJP’s leaders differ in opinion regarding the Nabanna Abhiyan( protest outside state secretariat) which is scheduled on Tuesday. While Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that BJP workers will call the Abhiyan and will gherao state secretariat on Tuesday. BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said that the Abhiyan will be called by students and they will march Nabanna without taking any banner.