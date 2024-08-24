Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI files financial irregularities case against Dr Sandip Ghosh

Meanwhile, CBI starts a polygraph test of Ghosh and four other doctors who are accused of rape and murder of a 31-year-old post graduate student. The four other doctors joined dinner with the victim on August 8 night. CBI also conducted a polygraph test of Sanjoy Roy and another friend of Roy.

However, CBI's note to the trial court seeking judicial custody of police volunteer Sanjoy Roy makes no mention of “gangrape” or “possible involvement of more than one person” in the August 9 crime.

The trial court remanded Kolkata traffic police volunteer Sanjoy Roy for 14 days of judicial custody. The central agency which took over the investigation from Kolkata Police on August 13 has already filed a status report , and they will file an updated status report on September 5.