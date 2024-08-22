Kolkata rape-murder case: Accused Sanjoy Roy is sexual pervert" with "animal instincts", says CBI

CBI on Thursday went to the local court to get permission to conduct a polygraph test of Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical college and Hospital.

Senior CBI officials said that they found discrepancies in Ghosh’s statement at various points and thus they want a polygraph test of Ghosh.

CBI officers are also trying to summon other doctors who are involved in the illegal medical racket apart from Ghosh.

A senior CBI officer said " At first Ghosh did not divulge that he was involved in any illegal racket, but when proof was shown he just wanted to shrug off the matter. Even on the day of the incident the delay in post-mortem was not yet cleared from Ghosh's statement.

Meanwhile BJP today gheraoed Swasthya Bhavan demanding justice for RG Kar victim. When BJP workers were coming near the state health department, police posted various barricades. The BJP workers tried to break the barricade and tried to barge inside the state health department.

A clash took place between police and BJP workers. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was taken by Kolkata Police in a prison van.

However junior doctors of the state continued their strike despite a request from the Supreme Court to lift their cease-work. According to the junior doctors till now they have not seen any arrest of Ghosh and CBI’s investigation status on who apart from Ghosh are responsible for this heinous crime and so they will wait and see the situation further and then will decide on whether they will lift the casework or not.

Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay, the new principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said “ I have been given charge yesterday night. I cannot comment on anything relating to the incident. First, let me speak with the students and staff and then I can brief to the media.”