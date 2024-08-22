Investigation itself a challenge because the scene of crime at RG Kar was altered, CBI tells SC

Was there an attempt to cover up the rape and killing of the doctor pursuing her post graduation at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College? The CBI in its status report submitted before the Supreme Court on Thursday that they had every reason to believe so.

"We entered the probe on the fifth day. Before that, whatever was collected by the local police was given to us. The investigation itself was a challenge because the scene of offence was altered. The FIR was registered only after the (victim's) cremation at 11:45 pm.

"First, the parents of the victim were informed by the deputy superintendent (of the hospital) that she was not well. When they reached the hospital, they were told that she had committed suicide..... Fortunately, the colleagues of the deceased insisted for videography. This suggests that they were suspecting a cover-up," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), told a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and including Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The Solicitor General went on to state that when the first call was made to the Tala police station on August 9 morning, the doctors had only said that the victim was unconscious, even though she was already dead.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf, of the Kolkata Police contested the Solicitor General's claims and insisted due procedue was followed. Sibal emphasised that everything had been videographed and the crime scene had not been tampered with.