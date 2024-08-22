Investigation itself a challenge because the scene of crime at RG Kar was altered, CBI tells SC

Was there an attempt to cover up the rape and killing of the doctor pursuing her post graduation at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College? The CBI in its status report submitted before the Supreme Court on Thursday that they had every reason to believe so.
"We entered the probe on the fifth day. Before that, whatever was collected by the local police was given to us. The investigation itself was a challenge because the scene of offence was altered. The FIR was registered only after the (victim's) cremation at 11:45 pm.
"First, the parents of the victim were informed by the deputy superintendent (of the hospital) that she was not well. When they reached the hospital, they were told that she had committed suicide..... Fortunately, the colleagues of the deceased insisted for videography. This suggests that they were suspecting a cover-up," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), told a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and including Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.
The Solicitor General went on to state that when the first call was made to the Tala police station on August 9 morning, the doctors had only said that the victim was unconscious, even though she was already dead.
Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf, of the Kolkata Police contested the Solicitor General's claims and insisted due procedue was followed. Sibal emphasised that everything had been videographed and the crime scene had not been tampered with.
'Wake up India'
The development came on a day when West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Modi expressing her outrage over the spate of rapes the country is seeing. She said that over 90 rapes are reported in India every day.
"It is horrifying to see this trend. It shakes the confidence and conscience of society and the nation. It is our bounden duty to put an end to it so that women feel safe and secure. Such a serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed comprehensively through stringent central legislation that prescribes exemplary punishment for those involved in these dastardly crimes," Mamata's letter to the PM stated.
The West Bengal CM called for swift trials that end in 15 days "to ensure quick justice".
Her nephew Abhishek Banerjee also spoke up and demanded swift trials and convictions. Abhishek also called for strengthening the laws.
He claimed that 900 rapes had occurred in India during the past 10 days.
"Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the #RGKarMedicalcollege incident and demanding justice, 900 RAPES have occurred across different parts of India - DURING THE VERY TIME WHEN PEOPLE WERE ON THE STREETS PROTESTING AGAINST THIS HORRIBLE CRIME. Sadly, a lasting solution still remains largely undiscussed,” Abhishek posted, ending his note with an all caps "WAKE UP INDIA!".
New principal
Earlier, the West Bengal government replaced the recently appointed Dr Suhrita Pal with Dr Manas Kumar Bandhyopadhyay as the new Principal and Dr. Saptarshi Chattopadhyay as the Vice Principal and Medical Superintendent.
Last night, the Health Department of West Bengal also announced the removal of the Hospital's Superintendent, Dr Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, and the Head of the Chest Medicine Department, Dr Arunava Dutta Choudhuri, from their positions.
Dr Suhrita Paul had been appointed Principal following the suspension of the previous Principal, Dr Sandeep Ghosh, who was condemned by everyone after the rape and murder at the hospital on August 9.
The Health Department of West Bengal also canceled Dr Ghosh's appointment as Principal of the National Medical College and Hospital made after his dismissal from RG Kar Medical College.
Junior doctors and students at RG Kar Medical College have been protesting the rape and murder of their colleague -- a junior doctor and postgraduate student at the hospital. The horrific incident, which has sparked nationwide protests by doctors over the past several days and a 11-day strike at the prestigious All India Institute Medical Sciences, also revealed other issues within the medical college and hospital.
The protesting doctors and medical students, along with their supporters, had marched to the State Health Services Department office on Wednesday demanding an explanation for Dr Suhrita Paul's absence from the medical college.
Dr Paul had been working remotely from the Health Department office. They also called for immediate action to address the alleged wrongdoing of the former Principal, Dr Ghosh, which they believe led to the brutal rape and murder of their colleague.
The Supreme Court of India has taken suo moto action on the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, with the Central Bureau of Investigation currently investigating the matter. The Apex Court was hearing the case for the second consecutive day.
(With inputs from Express News Service and Agencies.)