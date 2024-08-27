‘RG Kar evidence tampered with, CBI must probe it’

With protests raging over the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor, senior lawyer Bikashranjan Bhattacharya, who is representing the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital victim’s family in the court, believes that evidence has been tampered with and hints at huge corruption in the hospital administration. In an interview with this newspaper, the senior advocate, who is also CPM Rajya Sabha MP, questions the delay in lodging an FIR. Excerpts:

You are representing the family of the victim of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. What exactly happened?

The victim, a young doctor, comes from a lower middle-class family and she was brutally killed. The student community felt aggrieved and started agitation. I along with my colleagues met the parents to express our solidarity. Hearing from them I became apprehensive about the role of hospital administrators and police. As the principal of the college didn’t lodge the FIR, I personally felt that one civic volunteer couldn’t be the lone perpetrator.

Do you agree with the timeline submitted by Kapil Sibal on behalf of the West Bengal government in the Supreme Court?

The timeline given by the state government doesn’t at all satisfy the basic requirements of investigation of the rape and murder inside the hospital. Why would the police wait for more than 12 hours to lodge an FIR? It is the bounden duty of the police to lodge an FIR as soon as they come to know of a cognizable offence.