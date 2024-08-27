West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose urge state govt to not use power to stop Nabanna Abhijan rally

The 'Nabanna Abhijan Rally' is called by Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj and other organizations which aimed to protest the recent rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata.

West Bengal Police on Monday called the Nabanna Abhijan Rally to reach the Nabanna or State Secretariat "illegal" and dubbed it an attempt to incite widespread unrest in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, ahead of the demonstration, the police deployed vajra vehicles, water cannons, and Riot Control Force in the area while containers were placed to block the roads.

In the view of Nabanna Abhiyan, the Kolkata Police has also issued a traffic advisory and made diversions for several routes connecting the city to various regions.

Earlier on Monday, Additional Commissioner of Police, Supratim Sarkar said that they have rejected an application by 'Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj' to hold a rally called 'Nabanna Abhijan' on August 27.

He added that the police rejected their application because the group did not seek formal permission and provided insufficient details.

The brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor on the R G Kar Medical College and hospital premises sparked outrage all over the country. The incident shook the entire nation, and since then several protests have been staged demanding justice for the victim.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.