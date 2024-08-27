Nation

Kolkata police lathi-charge, use tear gas, water cannons to stop 'Nabanna Abhijan' protestors

The protestors were attempting to reach the state secretariat to demand the removal of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College.
Police personnel try to stop students who were marching from Howrah Maidan towards the state secretariat in protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Howrah.
Police personnel try to stop students who were marching from Howrah Maidan towards the state secretariat in protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Howrah.
Updated on
KOLKATA: Fresh clashes broke out between police and protestors on GT Road in Howrah Maidan area when they tried to march towards the state secretariat as a part of their 'Nabanna Abhijaan' on Tuesday afternoon.

Police lathi-charged and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protestors who threw stones and bricks at the security forces and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.

A policeman, who identified himself as the in-charge of Chanditala police station in Howrah Police Commissionerate, was injured in the clash.

A similar situation unfolded in Hastings and MG Road area, where protestors threw stones at police, who were seen chasing them away.

Police use water cannons to disperse students who were marching from Howrah Maidan towards the state secretariat in protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Howrah.
Police use water cannons to disperse students who were marching from Howrah Maidan towards the state secretariat in protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Howrah.

"Why were we beaten by police? We did not break any laws. We are holding a peaceful rally to demand justice for the deceased doctor. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take responsibility and resign," said a woman protester.

The protestors were attempting to reach the state secretariat, Nabanna, to demand the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Police said they began lathicharging and tear gassing after the agitators breached barricades at some locations and attacked security personnel.

Police personnel try to stop students who were marching from Howrah Maidan towards the state secretariat in protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Howrah.
Massive police arrangement to stop 'Chhatra Samaj'-sponsored Nabanna rally

Earlier in the day, police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse agitators at Howrah Bridge's Kolkata end and near Santragachhi Railway station on Kona Expressway as protestors attempted to break through police barricades in an effort to reach Nabanna.

Police personnel try to stop students who were marching from Howrah Maidan towards the state secretariat in protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Howrah.
Kolkata Nabanna Abhijan Rally: Police lob tear gas, lathicharge protestors

At Santragachhi, agitators threw bricks at police, injuring several officers, while protestors claimed that police action also injured several students.

Trouble escalated when the student organisation, 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj', and the dissident state government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' began their 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally from various points.

