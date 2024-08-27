Kolkata police lathi-charge, use tear gas, water cannons to stop 'Nabanna Abhijan' protestors

KOLKATA: Fresh clashes broke out between police and protestors on GT Road in Howrah Maidan area when they tried to march towards the state secretariat as a part of their 'Nabanna Abhijaan' on Tuesday afternoon.

Police lathi-charged and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protestors who threw stones and bricks at the security forces and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.

A policeman, who identified himself as the in-charge of Chanditala police station in Howrah Police Commissionerate, was injured in the clash.

A similar situation unfolded in Hastings and MG Road area, where protestors threw stones at police, who were seen chasing them away.