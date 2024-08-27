SC quashes abetment of suicide case against ex-Karnataka Energy Minister K J George, two others

In a major relief to former Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George and two IPS officers, the Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the criminal proceedings against them in a case relating to the abetment of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) MK Ganapathy's suicide by hanging, eight years ago.

A two-judge bench of the top court led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and including Justice Satish Chandra Sharma passed the order.

While upholding the Karnataka High Court order, the top court said, "We do not find any reason of any wrongdoing against the accused persons -- George and two others. Accordingly, we quash the case against them."

The Karnataka High Court had on November 4, 2020, quashed the criminal proceedings initiated against former minister George and two senior IPS officers AM Prasad and Pronab Mohanty for abetting the suicide by hanging of DSP Ganapathy in July 2016 in Madikeri.

The HC judge, Justice John Michael Cunha, had in 2020 passed the order, while allowing the petitions filed by George, Prasad and Mohanty.

Initially, a special court in Karnataka, while rejecting the closure report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), took cognisance of the offence against them of abetting the suicide of Ganapathy.