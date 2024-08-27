SC stays Ayush ministry's notification allowing unapproved ads of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani drugs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Ministry of Ayush's July 1 notification omitting Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules 1945. Rule 170 prohibits advertisements of Ayurveda, Siddha or Unani drugs without approval.

"In our opinion, the aforesaid notification flies in the face of the order passed by this court on May 7," said a two-judge bench of the top court led by Justice Hima Kohli and including Sandeep Mehta.

Dr Babu KV, an RTI activist who pursued the case against Ramdev and Patanjali for alleged misleading advertisements, hailed the SC order. "I have been requesting the Ministry of Ayush not to omit the provision since we have an effective law to curb misleading ads in our country, so the SC's order is a good one," Dr Babu told The New Indian Express.

On Tuesday, during the course of the hearing, the Supreme Court also expressed dissatisfaction and displeasure with the "minuscule" font size of the apology published by the President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in newspapers after the court had asked him to apologise for giving interviews to the press criticising the top court.

"We can't read it. It is less than 0.1 m," Justice Kohli said after examining digital copies of the apologies published by Dr. Asokan in a section of newspapers.

Earlier, on the last date of hearing, the SC expressed its displeasure over the IMA President Dr R V Asokan tendering his apology only to the IMA's e-newspaper and a news agency.

The apology tendered by the IMA President was in relation to his remarks against the court in an interview.