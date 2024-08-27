Union government to send team to Tripura to assess flood damage: CM Manik Saha

NEW DELHI: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the Centre will send a team to the state to assess the damage caused by the floods in which 26 people died and a total of 17 lakh people were estimated to have been affected.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured me that he will be sending a central team shortly to assess the damage caused by the floods. This team will physically visit the flood-hit areas," Saha told reporters on the sidelines of a Janmashtami programme on Monday.