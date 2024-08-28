Army deployed for relief efforts, trains cancelled as heavy rain floods Vadodara for second day

AHMEDABAD: As large parts of Vadodara in Gujarat remained submerged for a second straight day, the state government described the situation as "alarming" and called in the Army for relief and rescue operations on Wednesday. Continuous heavy rains have flooded railway tracks, forcing the cancellation of all trains passing through Central Gujarat until August 31.

So far, 19 trains have been fully canceled, one train each has been short-terminated and short-originated, and a Rajdhani Express has been diverted.

Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel reported that some areas in Vadodara were submerged under 10 to 12 feet of water. The Vishwamitri River, which runs through the city, breached its danger level of 25 feet on Tuesday morning after torrential rains and water release from the Ajwa Dam, Patel said after a review meeting with senior officials.

“The water level at Ajwa Dam is currently at 213.8 feet, and we have shut the gates to prevent more water from flowing into the Vishwamitri River, which is now at 37 feet—well above the danger mark. The river has overflowed into the city, causing widespread flooding,” said Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.