Army deployed for relief efforts, trains cancelled as heavy rain floods Vadodara for second day

AHMEDABAD: As large parts of Vadodara in Gujarat remained submerged for a second straight day, the state government described the situation as "alarming" and called in the Army for relief and rescue operations on Wednesday. Continuous heavy rains have flooded railway tracks, forcing the cancellation of all trains passing through Central Gujarat until August 31.
So far, 19 trains have been fully canceled, one train each has been short-terminated and short-originated, and a Rajdhani Express has been diverted.
Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel reported that some areas in Vadodara were submerged under 10 to 12 feet of water. The Vishwamitri River, which runs through the city, breached its danger level of 25 feet on Tuesday morning after torrential rains and water release from the Ajwa Dam, Patel said after a review meeting with senior officials.
“The water level at Ajwa Dam is currently at 213.8 feet, and we have shut the gates to prevent more water from flowing into the Vishwamitri River, which is now at 37 feet—well above the danger mark. The river has overflowed into the city, causing widespread flooding,” said Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.
He added that four Army columns are currently deployed for relief and rescue operations in Vadodara. As a long-term measure, the state government is exploring a proposal to divert floodwaters into the Narmada canal instead of releasing them into the Vishwamitri River.
In Vadodara, the situation remains dire as many areas on both sides of the river are submerged under 10 to 12 feet of water, with some places experiencing 4 to 5 feet of flooding. Over 5,000 individuals have been relocated to safety, and nearly 1,200 people have been rescued, according to Patel.
In Vadodara, flooding has caused power outages in some parts of the city. The Gujarat flood crisis has intensified political debates. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged the government to offer extensive support and collaborate with Congress workers in the flood relief efforts.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "The flood situation in Gujarat is worsening daily. My heartfelt condolences go out to those who have lost loved ones and property. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured. I urge all Congress workers to assist in relief and rescue efforts. The government must take all necessary actions to mitigate the disaster's impact, enabling affected communities to begin the process of reconstruction and rehabilitation swiftly."
Menwhile, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for several districts in Gujarat, forecasting heavy rainfall over the next five days. Residents, particularly in the Saurashtra region, are advised to avoid waterlogged areas and stay alert.