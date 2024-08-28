Rains claim nine more lives in Gujarat, flood-like situation in many areas; PM holds talks with CM

AHMEDABAD: Rain-related incidents claimed nine more lives in Gujarat, taking the death toll to 16 in two days, while another 8,500 people were relocated and rescued from flood-affected areas with rains continuing to lash some parts of the state for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, officials said.

Authorities are carrying out relief and rescue operations involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), its state counterpart SDRF, the Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Coast Guard, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation and to ensure Centre's support in the crisis.

A total of nine persons died in rain-related incidents, such as collapse of walls and drowning, in different parts of the state on Tuesday, an official release said.

On Monday, seven persons died in similar incidents in the state.

Three persons died after a wall collapsed in Anand district on Tuesday.

Two others died in Mahisagar district, and one each in Kheda and Ahmedabad districts due to wall collapse incidents.

One person each drowned in Junagadh and Bharuch district, it said.

A total of 169 persons, a majority from Kheda and Morbi district, were rescued on Tuesday, officials said.

Another 8,460 were evacuated and shifted to safer places, it said.

These included around 3,000 from Navsari and around 1,000 each from Vadodara and Kheda.