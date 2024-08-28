Former CM Champai Soren resigns from all posts of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

RANCHI: Hours after returning from Delhi, former Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership and all posts of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Posting his resignation on X, Champai wrote that his struggle will continue for the issues of tribals, locals, Dalits, backward people and common folk of Jharkhand.
Champai Soren is to join BJP on August 30 in Ranchi. In his resignation letter addressing to JMM President Shibu Soren, Champai wrote that disillusioned by the policies and working style of JMM, he was compelled to resign from the primary membership and all posts of the party.
“It is with great sadness I have to say that the party, which workers like us had dreamt of under your guidance, and for which we had scoured the forests, mountains and villages, has strayed from its path today. JMM has been like a family to me and I never even dreamt of leaving the party,” wrote the former CM. But due to the events which took place during the last few days, I have had to take this difficult decision with great pain, he added.
Champai further stated that, “Due to your current health, you are away from active politics, and apart from you, there is no forum in the party where we can express our pain. Therefore, I am resigning from the primary membership and all the posts of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.” He also added, “Under your guidance, during the Jharkhand movement and even after that, I have had the opportunity to learn a lot in life. You will always remain my guide.”
Notably, the political drama that unfolded last week after Champai Soren expressed his anguish and grief through a social media post while staying in Delhi pouring his heart out by saying that he was ‘humiliated and ridiculed’ in the JMM, which strengthened the speculations that he may join BJP.
The former CM further added that a new chapter of his life was going to start, and he has kept all options open for him. He, however, had written in his post that he had no intention of causing any damage to the organisation. “We can never even think of harming the party, which we have nurtured with our blood and sweat,” said Champai.
Champai Soren had taken oath as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2 this year, but was made to resign from the post on July 3, a day before JMM executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand on July 4.