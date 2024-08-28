Former CM Champai Soren resigns from all posts of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

Champai further stated that, “Due to your current health, you are away from active politics, and apart from you, there is no forum in the party where we can express our pain. Therefore, I am resigning from the primary membership and all the posts of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.” He also added, “Under your guidance, during the Jharkhand movement and even after that, I have had the opportunity to learn a lot in life. You will always remain my guide.”

Notably, the political drama that unfolded last week after Champai Soren expressed his anguish and grief through a social media post while staying in Delhi pouring his heart out by saying that he was ‘humiliated and ridiculed’ in the JMM, which strengthened the speculations that he may join BJP.

The former CM further added that a new chapter of his life was going to start, and he has kept all options open for him. He, however, had written in his post that he had no intention of causing any damage to the organisation. “We can never even think of harming the party, which we have nurtured with our blood and sweat,” said Champai.

Champai Soren had taken oath as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2 this year, but was made to resign from the post on July 3, a day before JMM executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand on July 4.