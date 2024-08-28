Whatever decision I make will be in Jharkhand's interest: Champai Soren on joining BJP

RANCHI: As soon he landed in Ranchi from New Delhi, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren said that whatever decision he has taken was absolutely correct and will not only impact on the politics of Kolhan, but on entire Jharkhand. Champai Soren is to join BJP along with his supporters on August 30 in Ranchi.
Chmpai Soren returned to Ranchi on Wednesday after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah during his two day visit to Delhi.
“Whatever decision I have taken, I have taken it after careful consideration and is absolutely correct,” said Champai Soren. His decision will not only make an impact on the politics of Kolhan only but on entire Jharkhand in the Assembly polls, he added.
Champai Soren has already said earlier that he will start his new chapter and will neither go to BJP nor return to JMM. In such a situation, it was also being speculated that he would prepare the future strategy in Delhi.
But, in a late-night development on Monday, Champai Soren met Home Minister Amit Shah and the deal was finalised to join BJP on August 30 in Ranchi.
Notably, the political drama that unfolded last week after Champai Soren expressed his anguish and grief through a social media post while staying in Delhi pouring his heart out saying that he was ‘humiliated and ridiculed’ in the JMM, which strengthened the speculations that he may join BJP. Champai further added that a new chapter of his life was going to start, and he has kept all options open for him.
He, however, had written in his post that he had no intention of causing any damage to the organisation. “We can never even think of harming the party, which we have nurtured with our blood and sweat,” said Champai. Champai Soren had taken oath as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2 this year but was made to resign from the post of Chief Minister on July 3, a day before JMM executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand on July 4.