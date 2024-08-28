Whatever decision I make will be in Jharkhand's interest: Champai Soren on joining BJP

RANCHI: As soon he landed in Ranchi from New Delhi, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren said that whatever decision he has taken was absolutely correct and will not only impact on the politics of Kolhan, but on entire Jharkhand. Champai Soren is to join BJP along with his supporters on August 30 in Ranchi.

Chmpai Soren returned to Ranchi on Wednesday after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah during his two day visit to Delhi.

“Whatever decision I have taken, I have taken it after careful consideration and is absolutely correct,” said Champai Soren. His decision will not only make an impact on the politics of Kolhan only but on entire Jharkhand in the Assembly polls, he added.

Champai Soren has already said earlier that he will start his new chapter and will neither go to BJP nor return to JMM. In such a situation, it was also being speculated that he would prepare the future strategy in Delhi.