After ex-CM Champai Soren quits JMM, Ramdas Soren to replace him in Jharkhand cabinet

RANCHI: Another JMM leader from the Kolhan region of Jharkhand, Ramdas Soren, will replace former Chief Minister Champai Soren in the state cabinet on Friday. Champai Soren will join the BJP in Ranchi on the same day in the presence of Union Minister and Jharkhand election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chauhan and co-election in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma.

An MLA from Ghatshila, Ramdas Soren, the seniormost leader of the party in Kolhan after Champai Soren, will be sworn in at 11 am at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.

Ramdas Soren himself has confirmed that he will leave for Ranchi late in the evening on Thursday to take the oath on Friday.

Initially, there were rumours of Ramdas Soren joining the BJP along with Champai Soren when the latter flew to Delhi last week. Ramdas Soren, however, had rejected the reports.

Along with Shibu Soren and Champai Soren, Ramdas Soren was also active in the Jharkhand movement. He is also said to have a strong hold among the tribal society in Kolhan region.

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren resigned from the primary membership of the JMM late in the evening on Wednesday.