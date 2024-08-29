After ex-CM Champai Soren quits JMM, Ramdas Soren to replace him in Jharkhand cabinet

RANCHI: Another JMM leader from the Kolhan region of Jharkhand, Ramdas Soren, will replace former Chief Minister Champai Soren in the state cabinet on Friday. Champai Soren will join the BJP in Ranchi on the same day in the presence of Union Minister and Jharkhand election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chauhan and co-election in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma.
An MLA from Ghatshila, Ramdas Soren, the seniormost leader of the party in Kolhan after Champai Soren, will be sworn in at 11 am at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.
Ramdas Soren himself has confirmed that he will leave for Ranchi late in the evening on Thursday to take the oath on Friday.
Initially, there were rumours of Ramdas Soren joining the BJP along with Champai Soren when the latter flew to Delhi last week. Ramdas Soren, however, had rejected the reports.
Along with Shibu Soren and Champai Soren, Ramdas Soren was also active in the Jharkhand movement. He is also said to have a strong hold among the tribal society in Kolhan region.
Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren resigned from the primary membership of the JMM late in the evening on Wednesday.
“Whatever decision I have taken is in the interest of Jharkhand. I am a person who struggles, I will not step back,” said Champai Soren after quitting the party.
Champai Soren also claimed that “the present style of functioning and policies” compelled him to quit the party he served for many years.
The political drama in the state unfolded last week after Champai Soren expressed his anguish and grief through a social media post while staying in Delhi, pouring his heart out saying that he was ‘humiliated and ridiculed’ in the JMM. This strengthened speculation that he may join the BJP. Champai Soren further added that a new chapter of his life was going to start, and he has kept all options open.
He, however, had written in his post that he had no intention of causing any damage to the organisation. “We can never even think of harming the party, which we have nurtured with our blood and sweat,” said Champai Soren.
Champai Soren had taken oath as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2 this year, but was made to resign from the post of Chief Minister on July 3, a day before JMM executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state.