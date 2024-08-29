'Arighaat will strengthen India's nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence': Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: The technically advanced second Arihant-Class submarine 'INS Arighaat' was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Thursday at Visakhapatnam in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In his address, the Defence Minister described it as an achievement for the nation and exuded confidence that Arighaat “will further strengthen India's nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence, help in establishing strategic balance & peace in the region, and play a decisive role in the security of the country.”

“The technological advancements undertaken indigenously on this submarine make it significantly more advanced than its predecessor Arihant. The presence of both INS Arihant and INS Arighaat will enhance India's capability to deter potential adversaries and safeguard its national interests,” said the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Navy, DRDO & the Industry for their hard work and synergy in achieving this capability. He termed this self-reliance as the foundation of self-power. He appreciated the fact that the country's industrial sector, especially MSMEs, has received a huge boost through this project, and more employment opportunities have been created.