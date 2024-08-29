'Arighaat will strengthen India's nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence': Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: The technically advanced second Arihant-Class submarine 'INS Arighaat' was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Thursday at Visakhapatnam in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
In his address, the Defence Minister described it as an achievement for the nation and exuded confidence that Arighaat “will further strengthen India's nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence, help in establishing strategic balance & peace in the region, and play a decisive role in the security of the country.”
“The technological advancements undertaken indigenously on this submarine make it significantly more advanced than its predecessor Arihant. The presence of both INS Arihant and INS Arighaat will enhance India's capability to deter potential adversaries and safeguard its national interests,” said the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Navy, DRDO & the Industry for their hard work and synergy in achieving this capability. He termed this self-reliance as the foundation of self-power. He appreciated the fact that the country's industrial sector, especially MSMEs, has received a huge boost through this project, and more employment opportunities have been created.
Recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political will which put India at par with a nuclear weapon state, Rajnath said, "Today, India is surging ahead to become a developed country. It is essential for us to develop rapidly in every field, including defence, especially in today's geopolitical scenario.”
“Along with economic prosperity, we need a strong military. Our government is working on mission mode to ensure that our soldiers possess top-quality weapons and platforms made on Indian soil,” he added.
The construction of INS Arighaat involved the use of advanced design and manufacturing technology, detailed research & development, utilisation of special materials, complex engineering and highly skilled workmanship. It has the distinction of having Indigenous systems and equipment which were conceptualised, designed, manufactured & integrated by the Indian scientists, industry and Naval personnel.
As reported earlier by TNIE the commissioning of the second nuclear propulsion submarine of the Arihant Class will add strength to underwater strategic capability.
The INS Arihant is the first of the five Arihant class attack submarines developed indigenously and is seen as an important component of India's nuclear triad. The submarine has of 6,000-tonne displacement with a length of 110 metres and a breadth of 11 metres. These submarines are designed to carry K4 and K15 submarine-launched ballistic missiles.
The name of the class of naval ships and submarines is generally the name of the first ship built of the same design.
A nuclear triad is a three-layered military force structure that consists of nuclear bombs and missiles that can be launched through land, water and air.
The land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and strategic bombers are components of the triad. Indian Navy's tryst with nuclear-powered submarines began in January 1988 with a nuclear attack submarine, INS Chakra, leased from the then USSR.
Meanwhile, the Indian Navy's Advanced Technology Vessel project was taking shape in the 1990s. This fructified with INS Arihant getting inducted in August 2016. The second in the class, INS Arighaat, was launched in November 2021.
As reported by TNIE on August 11, a government green light to enhance the attack capability of the Indian Navy is due this year through the manufacture of nuclear-powered submarines. It is expected to serve as a deterrent for the Chinese Navy's increasing foray into the Indian Ocean Region.