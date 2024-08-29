Gujarat reels under heavy rainfall; Saurashtra and Kutch severely affected

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is reeling under relentless rainfall for the past four days, with most districts in Saurashtra and Kutch severely affected by heavy rains and flooding.

The downpour continues to batter the Kutch district, with Mandvi witnessing over 9 inches of rain, leading to "water-bombing" conditions in many areas. In a tragic turn, the bodies of a father and son who went missing in rainwater two days ago were recovered in Jamnagar today. The relentless downpour has claimed around 35 lives since Monday. Meanwhile, the side wall of the Rajkot International Airport runway collapsed due to the heavy downpour. The forecast predicts more heavy rain for Saurashtra-Kutch over the next two days.

Heavy rainfall has unleashed chaos in Kutch's Abdasa, submerging areas like Nalia-Kothara and nearby regions. Roads connecting villages are flooded, severely disrupting daily life, while waterlogging in low-lying areas has damaged numerous homes. With relentless downpours battering Kutch for the past two days, the death toll from drowning in floodwaters has risen to over four.

The 15-foot protective wall of Rajkot's Hirasar International Airport crumbled under heavy rainfall in Gujarat, collapsing on Monday. The airport, completed just a year ago, had already faced structural issues when its canopy was damaged during heavy rains in June. These incidents have raised serious concerns over the quality of construction at the newly built airport, which cost Rs. 2,654 crore and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27, 2023.