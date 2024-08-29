Gujarat reels under heavy rainfall; Saurashtra and Kutch severely affected

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is reeling under relentless rainfall for the past four days, with most districts in Saurashtra and Kutch severely affected by heavy rains and flooding.
The downpour continues to batter the Kutch district, with Mandvi witnessing over 9 inches of rain, leading to "water-bombing" conditions in many areas. In a tragic turn, the bodies of a father and son who went missing in rainwater two days ago were recovered in Jamnagar today. The relentless downpour has claimed around 35 lives since Monday. Meanwhile, the side wall of the Rajkot International Airport runway collapsed due to the heavy downpour. The forecast predicts more heavy rain for Saurashtra-Kutch over the next two days.
Heavy rainfall has unleashed chaos in Kutch's Abdasa, submerging areas like Nalia-Kothara and nearby regions. Roads connecting villages are flooded, severely disrupting daily life, while waterlogging in low-lying areas has damaged numerous homes. With relentless downpours battering Kutch for the past two days, the death toll from drowning in floodwaters has risen to over four.
The 15-foot protective wall of Rajkot's Hirasar International Airport crumbled under heavy rainfall in Gujarat, collapsing on Monday. The airport, completed just a year ago, had already faced structural issues when its canopy was damaged during heavy rains in June. These incidents have raised serious concerns over the quality of construction at the newly built airport, which cost Rs. 2,654 crore and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27, 2023.
Torrential rains in Jamnagar city two days ago caused severe waterlogging across multiple areas. On the 27th, a father and son crossing the railway track near Satyamkoloni underbridge were swept away by the surging waters and went missing. Tragically, both bodies were recovered this morning.
As rains recede in Vadodara, reports of crocodiles venturing into residential areas have surged, creating panic among locals. In a startling sight, a crocodile was found resting on the roof of a house near Akota Stadium, causing alarm in the neighborhood. Meanwhile, in Kamanath Nagar, a 15-foot crocodile entered a house and was later rescued by the forest department. In yet another incident, a 10-foot crocodile was found on a road near the Avasar Party plot, prompting another rescue operation.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level meeting with officials in Jamnagar today to assess the flood situation gripping parts of the state. After reviewing the situation in Jamnagar, he flew to Khambhalia in Devbhumi Dwarka district for an on-ground assessment of the flood-affected areas there. The CM then returned to Jamnagar and is set to proceed to Vadodara for further review of the ongoing crisis.
Congress Leader Amit Chavda demands SIT Probe and Relief Package for Flood-Hit Vadodara.
"A Special Investigation Team should be formed under a sitting High Court judge to probe the Vadodara floods," stated Congress leader Amit Chavda during his visit to Vadodara today. He further demanded, "The government should conduct a survey of the actual damage on the ground, as residents have suffered losses amounting to crores of rupees in property. A special relief package should be declared for the flood-affected."