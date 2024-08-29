Hooch tragedy hits ‘dry’ Bihar; 3 dead, 2 in hospital

PATNA: Three persons died, and two others fell sick after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district during the last 36 hours. The victims are undergoing treatment at a government hospital at the district headquarters where their condition is stated to be stable.

The incident took place between Jaynagar and Araria villages under Sonbasra and Kanhauli blocks, close to India-Nepal border, in Sitamarhi district. All the five victims had consumed country-made liquor at a local vend late on Saturday evening.

The condition of the victims started deteriorating early on Sunday. Lal Babu Rai (50), a resident of Jaynagar, died soon after being admitted to a local private hospital. He had complained of acute abdomen pain, loss of eyesight, headache and nausea.

The same day, another victim identified as Uma Sah (55), a resident of Araria village died during treatment. The third deceased was identified as Gaurishankar Rau (45), a resident of Jaynagar village. The third victim died on Tuesday. Those undergoing treatment have been identified as Jagat Mahto (33) and Chhotan Mahto (20).