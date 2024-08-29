'UPSC lacked authority to disqualify': Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar argues in court

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationer Puja Khedkar has contested her disqualification, arguing that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) lacks the authority to take action against her.

Khedkar had moved the Delhi High Court to challenge the UPSC's decision to cancel her candidature while also seeking anticipatory bail in the related criminal case against her.

Notably, the civil service body revoked Puja's provisional candidature and debarred her from all future examinations following allegations of cheating and misuse of OBC and disability quota benefits.

Now in an affidavit filed before the HC, Khedkar challenged the decision, arguing that the UPSC lacked the authority to disqualify her candidature after she had already been selected and appointed as a probationer.

She also argued in her plea that only the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) of the Central Government can take action against her.

"DoPT alone can take action under the All India Services Act, 1954, and the Probationer Rules as per Rule 19 of the CSE 2022 Rules," Khedkar stated in her plea, according to an India Today report.

Khedkar’s legal troubles began when accusations surfaced that she had manipulated her identity and credentials to gain extra attempts to clear the highly competitive civil services examination. She is accused of fraudulently claiming benefits under reservations designated for OBCs and persons with benchmark disabilities.

The UPSC has claimed that Puja attempted the qualifying exams more than the six times allowed for a general category candidate. According to the Commission, she achieved this by altering her name and the names of her parents, which led to the violation going undetected.