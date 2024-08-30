Government dragging feet on SC/ST sub-categorisation?

NEW DELHI: The Centre seems to be dragging its feet on the recent Supreme Court order allowing the state governments to sub-classify Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST). The ruling party says that it doesn’t want to hurry into any decisions on the matter.

The government is in talks with relevant stakeholders and will take a call at an appropriate time, according to BJP national spokesperson and Dalit leader Guru Prakash Paswan.

On August 1 this year, the apex court, in a majority ruling, allowed state governments to sub-classify SC/STs to make policies for the cause of affirmative action. It ruled that states devise a policy to identify and exclude the creamy layer from the SC/ST categories.