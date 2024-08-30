INTERVIEW | Why should I resign, whatever I did was to protect Manipur: CM Biren Singh on ethnic violence

IMPHAL: Rejecting any suggestion of stepping down from his post, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has claimed that people are with him in his efforts to "protect" the state, so there is no question of him resigning.
Singh, whose move to resign was dramatically foiled by his supporters, who snatched and tore his resignation letter in full public view during the peak of the unrest last year, said he has no intention of quitting now.
"Why should I resign? Have I stolen anything? Is there a scandal against me? Have I worked against the nation or state? I have saved the state from illegal migration, illegal poppy cultivation. My job is to protect Manipur and people of Manipur. There is no question (of resigning)," Singh said in an interview to PTI Videos on Thursday.
The Manipur Chief Minister made a strong defence of his record despite being panned by opposition parties for allegedly stoking violence and being accused by Kuki groups of favouring Meiteis in the ethnic clashes that broke out in May last year.
Singh cited his government's drive against drugs and identifying illegal immigrants as the underlying reasons for the violence, which ranged Meiteis and Kukis against each other.
"I have saved the state from illegal migration, illegal poppy cultivation. My job is to protect Manipur and people of Manipur. There is no question (of resigning)," he told PTI Videos in the interview.
According to Singh, the BJP's loss in both Lok Sabha seats from Manipur, including the Meitei-dominated Inner Manipur, was a reflection on his popularity and not because his party was any less popular.
He said people blamed him for not doing enough to quell the violence despite having security forces at his command. "People got emotional that I could not do much despite being the CM. Despite having forces at my command, they believed I did not get back at those using guns," Singh said.
The chief minister claimed he always believed that the solution will come not from hitting back but through dialogue and peace.
The clashes between the Kuki-zo and Meiti ethnic groups since May 2023 have left 226 dead and displaced thousands of families, according to the official count.
Singh has been accused by Kuki groups of favouring Meiteis, a community he himself comes from, in the ethnic violence. Opposition parties have demanded his resignation, saying it will help repair the torn social fabric.
Singh said his government intensified its "war on drugs" in its second term and the drive to detect illegal immigrants from Myanmar while clearing encroached reserve forests, measures which did not go down well with a section of people.
Though he did not say it directly, Meitei groups have alleged that a section of Kukis were linked to poppy plantation in hilly areas inhabited by them and to protecting illegal immigrants who are of the same ethnic stock as they are.
"Whatever I did was for the country, for the state. It was not for Biren," Singh said, expressing concern over the use of reserve forests for poppy plantations and illegal settlements.
Referring to his apparent bid to step down in June last year before he changed his mind after his supporters tore his resignation letter, Singh said he might have considered it at one point of time, wondering if he still had people's trust but no longer does so.
"Public is with me. Then why should I (quit)," he said.
Though an uncertain calm has returned to the state, the two ethnic groups remain separated, wary of venturing into each other's territories.
'Full peace in six months'
The Manipur CM has promised to fully restore peace in the state in six months with the Centre's help, and revealed for the first time that he has appointed an emissary to hold talks with Kuki-zo and Meitei leaders.
He identified the emissary as Dinganglung Gangmei, a Naga MLA and the chairman of the Hill Area Committee.
Asked what kind of a deadline he has fixed for himself to restore peace, Singh indicated that along with dialogue, the Central government's involvement—either through the home ministry or other agencies—will be critical in bringing peace.
"I don't think it will stretch long. Within 5-6 months, peace should return. It is our hope and I am also confident," said Singh, who is a Meitei and remains largely mistrusted by the Kukis.
During the interview, he repeatedly emphasised that he does not want to identify himself as a Meitei when he is sitting on the official chair. "I am chief minister of every community, be it Meiteis, Kukis or Nagas," he said.
While the Meitei-dominated Imphal appears fully normal, with streets buzzing with traffic and shops doing brisk business, the hills surrounding the capital's flat valley terrain remains out of bounds for all except its Kuki inhabitants.
Singh said the origins of the conflict go back to his first term as chief minister in 2017-2022, when he cracked down on illegal drug trade and migration from neighbouring Myanmar, whose border is only about 100 kilometres from Imphal.
He implied that those hit by his crackdown conspired to destabilise his government and the state by fomenting Kuki-Meitei clashes.
Kukis are mostly hill-dwelling Christian tribes, while Meiteis are Hindus living in the plains and valleys. Kuki tribes are also found in Myanmar.
During the interview, conducted at his office, Singh showed satellite images to make the point that areas that were largely uninhabited in 2001 were teeming with population 15 years later.
He claimed the pictures were evidence of illegal settlements, which were changing the demographics of the state.
Singh said a Manipur High Court decision in March 2023 recommending scheduled tribe (ST) status to Meiteis further fuelled anger among Kukis who felt their rights were being diluted, although the court order was not implemented by Singh's government. But by then agitations by Kuki student groups had begun, and soon it turned into all-out violence.
The High Court itself withdrew the paragraph on ST status from its order in February this year.
The conflict has also extracted a political cost on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been criticised by the opposition and his critics for not visiting Manipur to help soothe the people.
"PM coming or not coming has been made an issue by people. The PM may not have come but he has sent his home minister. And PM has so often spoken about Manipur, even from Lal Quila on Independence Day and whatever is being done here in terms of security, funding, etc. is under his leadership only. In a complex situation, a PM coming was not necessary," Singh said.
He also made it clear that he will not tolerate pro-Meitei militant outfits, such as Arambai Tengoll, which has openly advocated violence against Kukis.
"I told them you will not do any anti-national or communal act. You have to support the government. There should be no communal word from you. I gave a clear warning; 'you will not say anything.' Not one word has come from their mouth in 5 months. I will not let them be extremist and anti-national," he said.
Blamed by Kukis for fanning violence against them, Singh described Arambai Tengol as a cultural outfit that was forced to take up arms to protect the Meiteis when violence first erupted due to the initial absence of central and state police forces to deal.
He also rejected the demand of Kukis for a separate administration.
"Manipur is a small, hard-working state. Our forefathers have a history of 2000 years. Many sacrifices were made to make this state. This state can't be broken or have a separate administration. We will not allow this," he said.
However, one can look at what can be done through the autonomous councils with focus on development, he said.
He added that it is very important to develop hill areas for which he will request the central government to give a special package.