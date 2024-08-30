INTERVIEW | Why should I resign, whatever I did was to protect Manipur: CM Biren Singh on ethnic violence

Singh cited his government's drive against drugs and identifying illegal immigrants as the underlying reasons for the violence, which ranged Meiteis and Kukis against each other.

"I have saved the state from illegal migration, illegal poppy cultivation. My job is to protect Manipur and people of Manipur. There is no question (of resigning)," he told PTI Videos in the interview.

According to Singh, the BJP's loss in both Lok Sabha seats from Manipur, including the Meitei-dominated Inner Manipur, was a reflection on his popularity and not because his party was any less popular.

He said people blamed him for not doing enough to quell the violence despite having security forces at his command. "People got emotional that I could not do much despite being the CM. Despite having forces at my command, they believed I did not get back at those using guns," Singh said.

The chief minister claimed he always believed that the solution will come not from hitting back but through dialogue and peace.

The clashes between the Kuki-zo and Meiti ethnic groups since May 2023 have left 226 dead and displaced thousands of families, according to the official count.

Singh has been accused by Kuki groups of favouring Meiteis, a community he himself comes from, in the ethnic violence. Opposition parties have demanded his resignation, saying it will help repair the torn social fabric.