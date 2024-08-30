SAD sends legal notice to CBFC seeking to stop release of Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Emergency'

NEW DELHI: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) here has sent a legal notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking to prevent the release of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency', claiming it may "incite communal tensions" and "spread misinformation".

It alleged the trailer of the film depicted "erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promote hatred and social discord."

"Such depictions are not only misleading but also deeply offensive and damaging to the social fabric of Punjab and the entire nation.

It is apparent that Ranaut has chosen the subject of the Emergency not to make a genuine political or historical statement against Congress, but rather to target the Sikh community," the notice sent on August 27 claimed.