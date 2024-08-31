Kolkata rape-murder case victim's family under 'house arrest' of police: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

KOLKATA: West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday accused the police of keeping the parents of the doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered under "house arrest".

Chowdhury who visited the house of the deceased doctor and spoke to her parents, also alleged that the police had offered the father money for cremating the body quickly.

"I visited the family of the deceased doctor's residence and spoke to them for a long time. The police have kept the family under house arrest. They are not allowing them to come out of the house on the pretext of various excuses. The police have created a barricade around them, the CISF have no clue about this," Chowdhury told reporters.

"The Kolkata Police following the directive of the state government had offered the father money while telling him that the body of his daughter be cremated without delay," Chowdhury alleged.