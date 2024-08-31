Need better coordination to ensure swift justice in cases of crimes against women: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday underlined the need for swift justice in cases involving crimes against women and said that it will give them greater assurance of their safety.

Modi also said the judiciary is considered a guardian of the Constitution, and that the Supreme Court and the judiciary have lived up to the responsibility.

Addressing the inaugural session of a national conference of the district judiciary in the presence of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Modi said the people of India have never shown any distrust of the Supreme Court or the judiciary.

On matters of national security, Modi said, the judiciary has protected national integrity by keeping national interests paramount.

Against the backdrop of the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata and the sexual assault on two kindergarten girls in Thane, he said atrocities against women and the safety of children were matters of grave concern for society.

"The faster justice is delivered in cases of atrocities against women, the greater assurance half of the population will have about their safety," the prime minister said.

Modi said there were several stringent laws to deal with crimes against women and there was a need to ensure better coordination among the criminal justice system to ensure swift justice.

Speaking at the event, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud termed the district judiciary the "backbone of the judiciary" and said it is a crucial component of the rule of law. He pointed out it was necessary to stop calling district judiciary subordinate.

"The district judiciary is the first point of contact for a citizen in search of justice. The district judiciary is a crucial component of the rule of law," Justice Chandrachud said.