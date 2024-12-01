Judicial panel members inspect Jama Masjid area in Sambhal to probe violence

SAMBHAL: Amid tight security, members of a judicial commission on Sunday visited the Shahi Jama Masjid here and other areas which witnessed violence over a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

Panel head retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora and retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain were the two members of the three-member Commission which visited the areas that witnessed violence on November 24. The panel's third member, ex-IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad, was not present during Sunday's visit.

The committee members visited the areas and spoke to the residents as well as officials regarding the incident. The panel was accompanied by security personnel as they visited the violence-hit area.

The Commission members, however, did not respond to any media queries during the visit in the morning hours.

They were accompanied by Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, DIG Muniraj G along with the Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar.

Arora and Jain had reached Moradabad a day ago while Prasad was expected to join them in Sambhal, the divisional commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh had said on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Commissioner said that the situation in Sambhal is currently peaceful and the authorities are constantly monitoring the same.

"The situation in Sambhal is absolutely peaceful, there is no problem there right now, constant monitoring is being done. Vigilance is maintained so as to ensure peace and order," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday held a flag march in the area.

"We have strengthened the security and forces have been deployed. We are committed to organising all the events safely. There is no sign of violence and the police force is deployed at every crucial point. Namaz will be offered tomorrow," Sambhal ASP Shrishchand said.

Violence erupted in Sambhal on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, killing four persons and injuring many others. The survey was linked to a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site of the mosque.