We don't trust committee set up by govt: SP's Shivpal Singh Yadav on panel probing Sambhal violence

HAPUR: Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav urged for an investigation led by a sitting judge as he expressed distrust on the probe initiated by the three-member judicial committee in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Shivpal Singh Yadav said, "We don't trust the committee set up by govt. If the probe happened under a sitting judge then it would have been fine. This government is dishonest."

"They are not letting the people cast votes. With the support of the police, people were stopped from voting. People are totally angry against this govt so they are making violence happen," he added.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said the incident was "very sad" adding that the opposition wanted to raise the matter in Parliament but "government wanted to hide their shortcomings."

"The incident in Sambhal is very sad. This incident has also affected the brotherhood and peace of the state. But the Supreme Court through its decision has prevented a major incident from happening and has helped in restoring the rule of law in the state," he said.

"The youth of the country are unemployed, inflation is very high. We wanted to raise the Sambhal incident in Parliament as well, but the government wanted to hide its shortcomings and did not allow the Parliament to function," he added.