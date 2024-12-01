'Population below replacement rate risks extinction,' says RSS chief; AIMIM's Owaisi responds

NAGPUR: Expressing concern over declining population growth, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the total fertility rate in India should be at least 3, well above the fertility rate of 2.1 per cent that is considered as the population replacement rate.

Speaking at the 'Kathale Kul (clan) Sammelan' in Nagpur, Bhagwat also highlighted the vital role of families, and warned that according to population science, if a society's total fertility rate dips below 2.1, it could face extinction.

A declining population is a serious concern.Demographic studies suggest that when a society's total fertility rate falls below 2.1, it risks facing extinction.This decline does not necessarily require external threats; a society can gradually fade away on its own, Bhagwat said.

Many languages and cultures have already disappeared due to this issue. Thus, it is essential to maintain a fertility rate above 2.1," Bhagwat said, and emphasized that "kutumb" (family) is an integral part of society and every family serves as a vital building bloc.