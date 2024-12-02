40 years after Bhopal gas tragedy, survivors many times more vulnerable to other health problems

BHOPAL: Forty years after thousands of people died due to the killer gas leak at the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant in Bhopal, the city’s population affected by the December 2-3 1984 tragedy is not just prone to diseases induced by gas exposure, but many times more vulnerable to other ailments. These include lifestyle induced disorders like diabetes, hypertension and depression.

Data on patients has been gathered by a clinic run by registered NGO Sambhavna Trust for the last 28 years to render free long-term medical care to thousands of survivors of the gas leak. The data suggests that while the rate of several gas exposure induced diseases continues to remain higher among the tragedy’s survivors, there are several new diseases that are manifesting at a much higher rate among the gas exposed compared to the unexposed population.

Analysis of the clinical data of 16,305 gas exposed and 8106 unexposed patients who received care at the clinic in the last 16 years shows that the rates of diseases known to disproportionately affect gas-exposed populations, such as respiratory illnesses and mental health disorders, remained significantly higher throughout the last 16 years.