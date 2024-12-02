CM Mamata Banerjee calls for UN peacekeepers in Bangladesh amid violence

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for UN peacekeeping deployment in Bangladesh amid escalating violence targeting Hindu minorities. Addressing the state assembly, she condemned the attacks and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to engage with Bangladesh on the issue.

"We condemn atrocities of any kind, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion. I suggest the UN send a peacekeeping team to Bangladesh. Either the Prime Minister or the External Affairs Minister should intervene and engage with Bangladesh," she said.

The CM, while clarifying that she was out of jurisdiction to officially comment on the matter, urged the Ministry of External Affairs to take the issue up.

Banerjee’s calls for intervention come amid reports of civil unrest in Bangladesh, where Hindu priests from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) have been arrested. The unrest began in August following a student-led uprising that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down, leading to a military takeover and the installation of an interim government.