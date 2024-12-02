Deal to procure 26 Rafale-M jets, three Scorpene submarines expected to be inked next month: Navy chief

NEW DELHI: India is expected to seal separate contracts for the procurement of 26 naval variant Rafale fighter jets and three additional Scorpene submarines next month, Navy Chief Admiral DK Tripathi said on Monday as he asserted that activities of the navies of China and Pakistan are being closely monitored.

At a media briefing ahead of Navy Day on December 4, Admiral Tripathi also said the government has accorded approval for building two SSNs (nuclear-powered submarines) and that the plan is to have a total of six such boats.

The Navy chief said the first SSN should be ready by 2036-37 and the second one in 2038-39.

"Rafale Marine is at an advanced stage of negotiations and it is only one level short of taking it to the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Since it is a government-to-government deal, it should not take much time," he said.