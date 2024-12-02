Ekanath Shinde's son calls speculations about him getting dy CM's post 'baseless'

"I have no desire for a position of power. I make it clear once again that I am not in the race for any ministerial position in the state," he said, reinforcing his commitment to work for his Lok Sabha constituency and Shiv Sena.

Shinde said that the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti coalition government had been slightly delayed, adding that it had led to widespread discussions and rumours.

He said that the speculation intensified after his father, due to ill-health, took a two-day break and went to the village to rest.

Acknowledging the media's enthusiasm and competition, Shrikant Shinde urged them to refrain from distorting the facts.

"I hope that the discussions about me will at least stop now," he added.