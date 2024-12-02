Ekanath Shinde's son calls speculations about him getting dy CM's post 'baseless'

Srikant Shinde, a Shiv Sena MP and son of Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday, dismissed rumors circulating on about him getting the deputy chief minister in the new state government. He called these speculations false and baseless.
Srikant said that he was offered a ministerial position at the Centre following the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. However, he turned down the opportunity, expressing his desire to focus on strengthening the party organization instead.
"The news that I will be the deputy chief minister has been circulating with question marks for the past two days.
There is no truth to this, and all such news are baseless," the Kalyan MP said on X.
"I have no desire for a position of power. I make it clear once again that I am not in the race for any ministerial position in the state," he said, reinforcing his commitment to work for his Lok Sabha constituency and Shiv Sena.
Shinde said that the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti coalition government had been slightly delayed, adding that it had led to widespread discussions and rumours.
He said that the speculation intensified after his father, due to ill-health, took a two-day break and went to the village to rest.
Acknowledging the media's enthusiasm and competition, Shrikant Shinde urged them to refrain from distorting the facts.
"I hope that the discussions about me will at least stop now," he added.
More than a week after the Mahayuti clinched a massive victory in Maharashtra polls with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 132 seats, the new government is yet to be sworn in.
The oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government is scheduled for December 5 evening at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader claimed on Sunday night.
