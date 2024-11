Eknath Shinde set example of following 'alliance dharma': Son Shrikant Shinde

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has said he is proud of his father Eknath Shinde, who is currently Maharashtra's caretaker chief minister, for setting an example of following the "alliance dharma" while setting aside personal ambition.

In a post on X on Wednesday night, the parliamentarian said his father has an unbreakable bond with the people of Maharashtra.

He toiled for every section of the society day and night, said the Shiv Sena leader, whose party is an ally of the BJP and NCP.

His statement came after Eknath Shinde (60) on Wednesday announced the Shiv Sena would support the decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to name the next Maharashtra CM, paving the way for the BJP to head the new government.

The caretaker CM has said he had spoken to PM Modi and Union minister Shah and assured them that there will be no "hindrance" from his side in the formation of the new government in the state.

"I am proud of my father and chief leader of the Shiv Sena. He kept faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and set an example of the alliance dharma, keeping his personal ambition aside," Shrikant Shinde said.