CM Eknath Shinde clarifies stand on Maharashtra government formation

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday clarified that he is not an obstacle to the formation of a new government in Maharashtra. He stated that any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah would be acceptable to him and his party.

Addressing a press conference at his Thane residence after resigning as Chief Minister and taking charge as caretaker CM, Shinde sought to dispel speculation over the government formation and the selection of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister.

“I spoke with PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah and informed them that whatever decision they take will be acceptable to me and my party. There will be no obstacle from my side. Any decision will be happily accepted. Even if I am not made Chief Minister again, I will not be unhappy but will continue to work for the welfare and development of Maharashtra,” Shinde said.

Reacting to Shinde’s statement, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis emphasised that the Mahayuti alliance has always resolved matters collectively. “In Mahayuti, there was never a difference of opinion towards one another. We have always made decisions by sitting together, and we said before the elections that we would take the decision (regarding the Chief Minister’s post) collectively after the elections. A few people had doubts, which Eknath Shinde ji has now clarified. Soon we will meet our leaders and make the decision," Fadnavis stated.