Shiv Sena will back BJP's decision on CM post, says caretaker CM Eknath Shinde

Caretaker Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has stated that the Shiv Sena will support the BJP's decision on selecting the next Chief Minister of the state. Shinde’s remarks come as suspense continues over the Mahayuti alliance’s choice for the top post following their victory in the recent assembly elections.

Shinde emphasised his party’s commitment to the alliance, indicating that the BJP, as the largest party in the coalition, will take the lead in deciding the Chief Ministerial candidate.