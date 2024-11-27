Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde to address press conference amid CM pick suspense

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to address a press conference at 3 pm today as speculation continues over the Chief Ministerial candidate from the newly elected Mahayuti alliance.

The BJP emerged as the largest party in the Maharashtra assembly, securing 132 seats in the 280-member legislature. Its allies, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Maharashtra’s assembly elections were held on November 20, with results announced on November 23. Following the election, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde resigned as Chief Minister on Tuesday and assumed the role of caretaker CM until a new government is formed. Despite the alliance’s victory, the Mahayuti group has yet to announce its choice for the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.